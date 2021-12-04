Surge in Covid fatalities: Centre expresses concern over 4 Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram: With the increase in number of Covid fatalities, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has sent a letter to Kerala health department voicing concerns over the issue. The letter pointed out that a total of 2118 deaths were registered in the state during last week which ended on Dec 3. This is more than the death recorded in the previous week.

Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan noted that an increase in fatalities was recorded in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kollam and Malappuram districts. The secretary further said Kerala has reported 1,71,521 new cases in the month ending December 3, with a contribution of 55.8% to the country’s new cases from over the past month. Further, there has been an increase in the number of new cases reported last week in all the 13 districts of the state.

‘Also, 13 out of 14 districts are reporting a high quantum of weekly new cases in the state. Districts of concern in the week ending December 2 are Thiruvananthapuram (5,541), Ernakulam, (4,976), Kozhikode (3,676), Thrissur (2,903) and Kottayam (2,478)’, the letter noted. Four districts -Thiruvananthapuram (11.61%), Wayanad (11.25%), Kozhikode (11%) and Kottayam (10.81%) – are showing high weekly positivity of more than 10%, while nine districts are reporting weekly positivity between 5-10%.

In the wake of the Omicron variant reported in the country, Centre further proposed that states should properly monitor the situation and testing be adequately done. The Centre has also directed the state to ensure that COVID positive patients are observing quarantine for 14 days.