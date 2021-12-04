Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua passes away

New Delhi: Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passed away after a prolonged illness following Covid infection. The 67-year-old journalist was moved to the ICU of Apollo Hospital in Delhi last week on the advice of his doctors. The news was confirmed by his daughter, the comic-actor Mallika Dua through a social media post.

‘Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel, and drive each other up the wall’, Mallika Dua wrote on her Instagram story. She added that the cremation would be held at the Lodhi crematorium in the capital tomorrow at noon. She further penned an emotional note for her father on an Instagram post.

Dua, who was a pioneer in Hindi journalism, had an illustrious career spanning four decades. He was recently noted for his political commentary in web shows for digital media platforms The Wire and HW News. He was honoured with several awards for his contribution to journalism. In 1996, he became the first electronic media journalist to win the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award. He was also awarded the Padma Shri for Journalism in 2008 by the Government of India. In June 2017, for his lifetime achievement in the field of journalism, Mumbai Press Club awarded him the RedInk Award, which was presented to him by Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Vinod Dua was hospitalised in Gurugram along with his wife radiologist Padmavati Dua following a Covid infection during the second wave earlier this year. Ms Dua passed away in June and Mr Dua has struggled with his health ever since. Mr Dua is survived by two daughters, the comic-actor Mallika Dua and Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist.