‘Will boost Punjab’s economy’: Sidhu calls for India-Pak friendship

New Delhi: Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday called for India-Pakistan friendship, saying that it will increase trade.

‘If our friendship is increased with Pakistan then our business will also be increased. I admire our former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s scheme when he started Aman Eman Bus Sewa from India to Pakistan’, Sidhu said while speaking to the media in Amritsar. ‘If the Karachi border is open, why can’t they open Attari border for business? If the central government opens this, then it will boost the economy of Punjab’, he added.

The PCC Chief further claimed that as per the Swaminathan report, Minimum Support Price will benefit farmers in all ways. He also launched an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s policies.