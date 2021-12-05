Belarus alleges Ukraine of airspace violation, Ukraine rejects

Belarus protested what it claimed was a Ukrainian helicopter intruding into its airspace on Sunday, amid escalating tensions between the two nations, a charge that Ukraine denied immediately.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said that it summoned a Ukrainian military attache to register a formal protest after a Ukrainian military helicopter flew 1 kilometre (0.6 miles) into Belarusian territory on Saturday.

The Ukrainian Border Service refuted the claimed airspace breach, stating that the helicopter and drone flights in the area were part of measures to bolster security along the country’s 1,084-kilometer (672-mile) border with Belarus.