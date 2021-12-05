Hundreds protest against Covid rules in Belgium

Hundreds of protesters marched through central Brussels on Sunday to protest the Belgian government’s tighter COVID-19 restrictions that were implemented in response to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Marchers gathered to protest the measures that were announced on Friday, the third week in a row that the government has tightened its criteria as the newest rise of cases started to strain the country’s health services, depriving individuals with other life-threatening diseases.

People marched to the European Union headquarters, yelling ‘Freedom! Freedom!’ and carrying banners that said, ‘United for our freedom, rights and children.’ Some also carried anti-vaccine banners, as well as signs against making coronavirus doses mandatory.