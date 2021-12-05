Israel reports 7 new cases of Omicron, suspects 27 more

The Israeli Health Ministry confirmed seven cases of the omicron strain of the coronavirus on Friday, raising concerns about an impending outbreak. Four of the confirmed cases were unvaccinated people who returned from South Africa.

The other three include two patients who returned from South Africa and Britain after receiving two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and a booster shot. The third person had returned from Malawi after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Following the discovery of the first instance of the omicron variant last week, Israel was one of the first countries to block its borders to all non-Israeli people. However, Israelis living abroad are permitted to return home.

The government stated that it had a ‘strong suspicion’ that another 27 coronavirus cases are also the new variant.