Mahesh Babu joins on ‘Unstoppable with NBK’

Mahesh Babu, the Telugu icon, appears in the upcoming episode of ‘ Unstoppable with NBK and he will be appearing alongside, Nandamuri Balakrishna. Balakrishna’s celebrity discussion show is being aired on Telugu OTT platform Aha.

Mahesh Babu makes an appearance on Balakrishna’s show to have some fun with his elder brother. On the set of the show, Balakrishna had a great talk with the ‘Pokiri’ star. According to sources, Balakrishna mouthed Mahesh Babu’s famous speech “Evadu Kodithe Dhimma Thirigi Mind-block Avthundo, Aade Pandu Gadu” from the successful film “Pokiri.”

Despite the fact that the two have yet to appear together in public, this episode is one of the most anticipated. Balakrishna’s most recent film, ‘Akhanda,’ was a box office smash, and Mahesh Babu’s film, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata,’ is set to hit theatres in the summer of 2022.