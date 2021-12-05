Omicron: Here is the full list of state-wise entry rules and quarantine rules

New Delhi: Several states in the country had issued revised entry rules and quarantine rules due to the concerns over Omicron variant of Covid-19. The new variant was reported in several parts of the country.

Earlier last week, the Union government had issued revised guidelines, making it compulsory for all international passengers to submit 14-day travel details and upload a negative RT-PCR test report on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The new guidelines came into effect on December 1.

Here is the full list of new Covid-19 guidelines issued by several state governments:

Maharashtra: All passengers coming from ‘high-risk’ countries like South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe must undergo RT-PCR Test on arrival at airports and shall undergo mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine. They must take another RT-PCR test on the 7th day. If any of the RT-PCR test turns out to be positive then they will be shifted to a Covid-19 hospital. If the test turns out be negative then they must undergo another 7-day quarantine at their homes.

Domestic air passengers coming to the state must be fully vaccinated or must carry a negative RT-PCR Test certificate taken within 72 72 hours before boarding.

Delhi: All international passengers coming to the national capital from high-risk countries must submit RT-PCR certificate. If tested Covid-19 positive they will be kept at separate quarantine center. If tested negative, passengers will have to observe a 7-day home quarantine. They will be tested again on the eighth day. The cost of the test has to be borne by the passenger. Passengers coming from other countries must undergo self-isolation for 14-days.

Kerala: Passengers arriving in the state from ‘high risk’ countries will have to undergo RT-PCR tests. They would be kept under special surveillance. If their RT-PCR test report comes negative, they must undergo 14-day home quarantine. Passengers who were tested positive will be shifted to Covid treatment centers.

West Bengal: Passengers coming from other states must submit RT-PCR certificates taken 72 hours before boarding the flights. Passengers coming from high-risk countries must spend 7-days in isolation.

Uttarakhand: People coming to Uttarakhand from other states will have to undergo the mandatory test.

Karnataka: International passengers arriving in the state will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test. They will have to remain in seven days home quarantine. The sample of international passengers who were tested positive will be sent to genomic sequencing and they will be admitted to a separate isolation facility. They will be discharged at the discretion of the treating physician if the genomic sequencing is negative Omicron variant.

Jammu and Kashmir: RT-PCR test is mandatory for foreign travellers at the Srinagar International Airport. Any person found Covid-19 positive will have to undergo institutional quarantine. The samples of positive cases will be sent to the designated genome sequencing.

Passengers coming from high risk countries who test negative will have to be in home quarantine for seven days. They should be tested again on day 8, and if tested negative will be advised to self-monitor for at least two weeks. Travellers coming from countries considered ‘not at risk’ and whose samples have tested negative should be advised to monitor themselves carefully for at least two weeks.

Tamil Nadu: RT-PCR test is mandatory for flyers arriving at any of the airports in the state from high-risk nations. Travellers will remain at the respective airport until their RT-PCR test result comes negative. Random sampling will be conducted for travellers coming from countries other than high-risk.