Shiv Sena slams Mamata for not considering a political foray into Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha (RS) MP, has remarked that Mamata Banerjee, the president of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) and West Bengal chief minister, appears to be attempting to form an anti-Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) front while excluding the Congress. The AITMC, according to Raut, is not considering a political entry into Maharashtra because the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are effectively opposing the BJP’s power.

Banerjee, who visited Mumbai last week and met Sena leader and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, wants to grow beyond her state, according to Raut’s weekly column in the Shiv Sena newspaper Saamana, of which he is the executive editor. According to him, the AITMC has already established a presence in Goa, Meghalaya, and Tripura. ‘It appears like she is considering doing something else without the Congress,’ Raut tweeted, immediately adding that the AITMC chairman had stated that they are hesitant to enter Maharashtra due to the Shiv Sena and NCP’s strong presence.