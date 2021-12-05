UK turns round again! Pre departure PCR tests for all passengers !

London: London: The United Kingdom has reimposed mandatory pre-departure tests for all passengers entering the country. The UK authorities also included Nigeria to its travel ban red list. Other countries included in the list are South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola.

According to the new entry rules, all passengers aged 12 and above irrespective of their vaccination status must submit a RT-PCR negative result taken 48 hours before their boarding. Passengers coming from Nigeria must undergo 10-day self isolation at home . The new entry ruleswill come into force from December 7.

British and Irish citizens and those with resident permits coming to England from countries on the red list are advised to book a quarantine hotel in advance.