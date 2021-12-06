Amit Shah to give statement on Nagaland firing incident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a speech on the Nagaland firing incident, in which at least 14 civilians were murdered, in both Houses of Parliament today. In the afternoon, Shah is due to talk about the Nagaland event in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The declaration comes after opposition leaders in both Houses filed adjournment motions to discuss the Nagaland shooting incident . Manickam Tagore, a Congress MP, proposed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the tragedy, while Manoj Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP, issued a suspension of business notice ‘to consider the difficulties connected to the slaughter of innocent villagers in Nagaland.’