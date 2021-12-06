Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 98.5% in India

New Delhi: 8306 new Covid-19 cases along with 8,834 recoveries and 211 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total cases in the country have reached 3,464,1561.

The overall recoveries now stands at 34,069,608.The recovery rate stands at 98.35%. The death toll now stands at 473,537. At present there are 98,416 active cases in the country. This is lowest in the 18 months. The total active cases account for 0.28% of the total caseload.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.94% and it has been less than 2% for the last 63 days. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.78% and it has been less than 1% for the last 22 days.