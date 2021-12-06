Gulf country issues revised ‘Red List ‘of countries

Manama: The Civil Aviation Affairs and the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus in Bahrain has issued the revised ‘Red List’ of countries. The authorities added Nigeria to the list.

The other countries included in the list are South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Angola and Zambia.

Passengers coming from these countries are banned from entering Bahrain. This applies to passengers who were transited through these countries. Bahraini citizens and residents are exempted from this entry ban.