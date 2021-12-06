Here are five effective ways to prevent gut problems in children

How many times has your child told you that he or she has a stomach ache? It is usually innocuous, but in certain circumstances, it might be a sign of a variety of other digestive problems. Yes, children can have digestive problems, which is why it is so important to keep an eye on them.

So, what are some ways that can help?

1. Stop or avoid them from overeating:

Parents instinctively give their children food all the time, even when they are not hungry, in order to keep them at a healthy weight or occasionally to make them gain weight. Parents must be aware of their child’s nutritional requirements and arrange their meals properly. Overeating or frequent eating puts a strain on their gut and general digestive system, resulting in digestive disorders and behavioural concerns in children.

2. Keep them well-hydrated:

It is critical for your child’s gut health and general health to drink enough water and other fluids. They have regular bowel motions and their system is thoroughly cleansed when they are well hydrated. This aids in the appropriate removal of toxins and has a favourable influence on their gut health. Make sure your child gets enough fluids from milk and fruits with high water content, such as watermelon, oranges, and other fruits, as well as fruit juices.

3. Add high-fibre foods:

Along with protein, carbs, and lipids, fibre is critical for a child’s health. It aids in the absorption of sugar and effectively binds waste, ensuring that your kid has regular bowel movements and a healthy digestive tract. High-fibre meals are also beneficial to children’s intestinal health. It will also strengthen your child’s immune system and keep their digestive system healthy by feeding the beneficial gut flora. Include high-fibre items in your children’s diet, such as beans, fruits, and legumes.

4. Avoid intake of unnecessary antibiotics:

Antibiotics are widely used during this period. Yes, parents give antibiotics to their children, even if they have a mild fever, without realising the risks. Although antibiotics can save lives, some health problems can sometimes be treated without the use of powerful medications. Antibiotics destroy both good and harmful bacteria, and the loss of beneficial bacteria can have a long-term negative influence on your child’s health and digestion. Antibiotics should only be given to your child when absolutely essential to treat a medical or health problem. Avoid it if another means of treatment is available.