IMA urges Centre to provide booster doses for healthcare, frontline workers

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) called on the government to announce booster doses of the Covid vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and immunocompromised people on Monday, citing concerns about the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which has so far been detected by 21 cases in India so far. They also asked that the government move quickly on the proposal to vaccinate children aged 12 to 18.

The doctors’ group said at a press conference that instances of the current variant of coronavirus have been recorded from a number of important Indian states, and the count, which is in the double digits, is expected to rise.

The Omicron variety will have high penetrability and will affect more people, according to the IMA, based on scientific facts.