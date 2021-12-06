Land acquisition for Silver Line rail project: K-Rail officials meet Railway Board chairman

Thiruvananthapuram: The K-Rail officials held a meeting with the chairman of the railway board regarding the land acquisition for the flagship Silver Line semi-high speed project. It was decided to install border marking stones at the railway properties which are being acquired by K Rail.

185 hectare railway land is being acquired for the K Rail project. Railway and K-Rail officials will jointly conduct an inspection on the land before installing the marking stones.

Earlier, the Kerala Government had requested the Centre to allow the initial payment for the project in the next Union Budget. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sent a letter to FM Nirmala Sitaraman seeking a fund of Rs 2,150 cr. Opposition parties in Kerala- Congress and BJP have raised an objection against the project.