Murder most foul! Girl gets throat slit for marrying the man of choice

Aurangabad: A 19-year-old girl was beheaded allegedly by her brother on Sunday, for marrying a man without the consent of her family, at her marital home in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. After beheading the victim, who was reportedly pregnant, her mother Shobha Sanjay Mote (38) and brother Sanket Sanjay Mote (18) dragged the victim’s head and displayed it before the neighbours.

The attackers also told the neighbours that they had killed their daughter because she got married without their consent. Later, they took selfies with the head of the deceased woman, the police added. The accused then surrendered at the Virgoan police station and confessed to the crime and are now under police custody.

The deceased woman married a man of her choice without the consent of her family about six months back. According to the police, the victim’s mother and her brother went to the victim’s house on the pretext of reconciling. To provide privacy to them, the victim’s husband went to the other room and she went to the kitchen to make tea for her mother and brother.

Police officials said that the brother who was carrying a sharp weapon attacked her and slit her throat. The victim was beheaded by her own brother before her husband could come to her rescue. Fearing an attack on himself, the husband of the victim managed to flee from the spot.