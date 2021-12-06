Shah Rukh Khan to resume shoot for ‘Pathan’ from Dec 15: Report

Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to work after a tumultuous few weeks. From December 15 onwards, the superstar will resume shooting for Pathan in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also begin the 15-20-day schedule alongside him.

According to reports, the crew would shoot in a closed set in Mumbai. To prepare for the next schedule, the actor has been going to the gym and working out for the same sequences. While the filmmakers plan to shoot grand sequences throughout their international tour, the exact dates will be determined in the following weeks. The creators are currently concentrating on the Mumbai schedule.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares adorable video of son, says ‘he fixed my mood swings’

It was previously reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were ready to shoot one of the most enthralling songs in Europe’s most costly and luxurious holiday destination, Mallorca!

According to reports, Siddharth Anand flew to Spain on October 2 for the upcoming schedule of Pathan. After Aryan Khan’s detention in the drug bust case, he returned to India. As per the producers, two songs were supposed to have been shot in Mallorca, Cadiz and Vejer de la Frontera.