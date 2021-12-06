Sony unveils first trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

The first look teaser and title for the upcoming animated superhero feature ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ was published by Sony Pictures on Sunday. The next film is a sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning animated superhero film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,’ and follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as Spider-Man.

The title ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ (Part One), which was revealed on Sunday at the Brazil Comic-Con, indicates that the film will be the first in a two-part sequel, according to Deadline. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the hero from ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,’ teams up with Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), ‘Spider-Man 2099,’ and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to face off against a strong super-villain in this film.