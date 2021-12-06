Whatsapp web users now get new sticker features with Beta Update

WhatsApp launched a tool for online users last month that allows them to create stickers from photographs. The platform is now offering a new feature with the beta update that allows WhatsApp online users to browse the Sticker Store, according to WABetalnfo. Users could only send stickers that were already on the panel or that they had sent or received using the smartphone app previously. But now users can search for a sticker to send to another Group member using the new sticker store.

They just have to open the sticker store on WhatsApp online by hitting the + icon in the sticker tray. The Sticker Store works differently on the web than it does on Android and iOS devices while having the same sticker packs. Users on the web can’t download a sticker pack, but they can transmit a single sticker on to the chat in use. Users can also tap on the sticker to reveal the pack to which it belongs. The functionality is now only available to those who have signed up for the WhatsApp Desktop beta programme, but it is scheduled to be rolled out to all users soon.