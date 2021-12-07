2 more Omicron cases in Mumbai, National tally at 23

Authorities reported on Monday that two people were detected with the Omicron version of the coronavirus in Mumbai, neither of whom exhibited any signs of the sickness, bringing the total number of such infections in the country to 23 across five states.

According to officials, a 37-year-old male who came to Mumbai from South Africa and his 36-year-old companion who travelled from the United States both tested positive for the variation. This brings the overall number of Omicron variant cases in Maharashtra to ten.

Both people had no symptoms and were immunised with Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, according to Maharashtra government officials. Officials claimed that five high-risk and 315 low-risk connections of the patients had been located as of late Monday and that aggressive tracking of others were continuing.