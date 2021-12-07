Delhi Airport warns travellers flouting Omicron rules

Following the discovery of Omicron cases in India, the authorities at Delhi Airport have warned that travellers travelling from ‘at risk’ nations who do not follow Covid rules may face harsh penalties. For those coming to India from such countries, the Indian government has made a negative RT-PCR test (within 72 hours) and home quarantine mandatory.

ANI quoted airports officials as saying that passengers travelling from ‘at risk’ nations are not adhering to the seven-day home quarantine requirements. Many were seen meeting people and going to places, according to officials.

‘The district administration and Delhi police have been ordered to verify and report the status of those who are required to stay at home for a period of time. If they are found to be breaking the Covid-19 policy, strict actions will be taken against them ‘ ANI quoted.