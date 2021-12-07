Harbhajan Singh to announce retirement; Set to take charge as coach for an IPL team: Report

Mumbai: Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who featured in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will reportedly announce his retirement from all forms of cricket soon. Harbhajan, who didn’t feature in the UAE leg of the IPL may be seen as part of the support staff from the 2022 edition onwards.

According to a report by PTI, the 41-year old is expected to announce his retirement from all cricket very soon. Having got offers from a couple of franchises, the office will take a decision then to zero in on one of them as he is expected to play a major role with the side starting with the player auction. ‘The role could be that of a consultant, mentor or part of the advisory group but the franchise with which he is talking are keen to use his vast experience. He will take active part in also helping the franchise decide on their auction picks’, PTI quoted an IPL source.

‘Harbhajan wanted to make a formal announcement of his retirement after the season is over. He had extended talks with one of the franchises which has shown keen interest but he would like to talk about it only when the deal is formally inked’, the source further said.

Harbhajan has played 163 matches in the IPL across 13 seasons (he didn’t take part in 2020) for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and KKR and has taken 150 wickets at an average of 26 and his best figures being 5/18. The 41-year old was picked up by the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise for his base price of INR 2 crore in the auction and played just three games for the Eoin Morgan-led side.