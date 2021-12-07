India successfully test-fires Vertically Launched-Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials revealed that India successfully test-fired the Vertically Launched-Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) off the coast of Odisha, on Tuesday. The air defence system developed by DRDO for naval warships can reportedly engage targets at around 15 km. The test was conducted in the presence of senior navy officials.

Earlier in November, DRDO had successfully conducted trials of the high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT), ABHYAS, used for evaluation of various missile systems, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the Bay of Bengal coast in Odisha.