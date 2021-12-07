Massive fire breaks out in Dubai

Dubai: A massive fire has broken out in two warehouses in Deira area in Dubai on Tuesday. The fire was extinguished by the Dubai Civil Defence teams. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Dubai Civil Defence team said that they will carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire after cooling operations at the site are completed

This is the second major fire accident in Dubai in one week. On Saturday, a major had broken out at two warehouses in Ras Al Khor Industrial Area.