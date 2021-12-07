Omicron: State government issues revised guidelines

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has issued revised guidelines to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid-19. As per the new guidelines, RT-PCR test is mandatory for all passengers to enter the state. Genomic sequencing will be conducted on all people who were tested Covid-19 positive.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed senior officials to make proper arrangements in hospitals for dealing with the new variant. It also instructed officials to keep a strict vigil on borders.

Also Read: Recovery rate reaches 98.36% in India

The government directed to improve the medical facilities to deal with the virus. In the state’s Community Health Centers (CHCs) and Primary Health Centers (PHCs), 19,000 beds are being increased and 55,000 beds in medical colleges. The government is also keeping a close watch on availability of oxygen, beds, laboratories.