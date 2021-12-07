OnePlus Buds Z2 Price and Colour options leaked ahead of official announcement in India

OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones would be released in India soon. The pricing and colour options of this product have appeared online ahead of the official release. The earbuds were earlier released in China with the OnePlus 9RT smartphone. The device features active noise cancellation (ANC) and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity options with 11mm dynamic drivers. However, there has been no word from OnePlus on when the OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 would be available in India.

Popular tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) revealed the pricing and colour options of this device. According to Brar, the device might be sold in India for less than Rs. 6,000. The earbuds are supposed to be available in Obsidian Black and Pearl White. In India, the new OnePlus earbuds are expected to compete with Nothing Ear 1 which is priced at Rs 6999.