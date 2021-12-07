PM to launch mega projects in Gorakhpur today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, including a huge fertiliser plant. Prime Minister Modi will make eastern UP’s “dream of development come true” with these three megaprojects, according to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, whose home turf is Gorakhpur.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the following projects in Gorakhpur today:

1. Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited’s newly constructed fertiliser factory (HURL)

2. The AIIMS Gorakhpur hospital, which has 300 beds and 14 operation theatres, is state-of-the-art.

3. A high-tech lab at BRD Medical College’s ICMR regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC).

Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Gorakhpur on Monday evening to assess preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit, said that the plant’s and AIIMS’ inaugural programmes would be great, given that the Narendra Modi government has been “historic” for Uttar Pradesh’s prosperity.

According to officials, the Gorakhpur fertiliser factory, worth Rs 8,603 crore, will produce 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of neem-coated urea each year. The project is aimed at not only improving the lives of farmers but also providing 20,000 adolescents with direct and indirect employment opportunities.