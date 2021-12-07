Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh holds discussion with Union minister

New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh held discussions with Union Minister and BJP Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at his residence in Mohali amid talks of seat-sharing between the two parties ahead of 2022 state elections. Captain had earlier announced on Monday that his party, Punjab Lok Congress will contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s party.

‘In principle, a decision has been taken, now seat adjustment is to be done. We will also do seat adjustments with Dhindsa sahab’s party (Shiromani Akali Dal-Sanyukt). I will tell both parties that we should pick winners and support those candidates’, former CM said. The state will be facing assembly polls in early 2022.

Notably, Amarinder Singh quit Congress after months of in-fights with current state Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and formed his own party. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a long-term ally of the BJP, parted ways with the NDA-led government last year at the Centre over the issue of farm laws which have now been withdrawn.