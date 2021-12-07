South Africa-India Test series: Proteas announce a strong squad to take on India

Cricket South Africa announced a 21-member strong squad to lock horns with India in the up-coming three Test matches commencing on December. The Test series, which will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, will begin on 26th December and will go on till January 15, 2022, and would be played at Centurion, Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively.

The National Selection Panel has gone with the same core group that successfully toured the West Indies this June, with three additions to the list. The Proteas fans will be pleased with the come back of Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje. The reintroduction of seamer Duanne Olivier, who has returned to the domestic set-up of South Africa following a prolonged stint in the United Kingdom, is expected to make a perfect composition on the bowling side.

Announced South African test squad against India:- Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.