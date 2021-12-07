UAE announces reduced working weeks

Abu Dhabi: UAE government has revised the workweek timings. The workweek timings were revised after 15 years in the country. As per the new order, all government employees will get two-and-a-half days off every week. The new revised workweek will come into effect from January 1, 2022.

All government employees will be working on Fridays till 12 pm and will get the rest of the day off. Saturdays and Sundays will remain off as usual. The working hours from Monday to Thursday will be from 7.30 am to 3.30 pm and on Friday will be 7.30 am to 12 pm.