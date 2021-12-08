3 LeT-TRF terrorists killed in Kashmir Shopian encounter

Shopian: Three terrorists were neutralised in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Check Cholan area of Shopian. The killed terrorists were allegedly having links with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)- The Resistance Front (TRF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The police officials further said that the terrorists were a part of groups that were involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities. The encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists at Check Cholan area of Shopian earlier today morning.