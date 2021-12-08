Army Chopper crash: Army Chief General briefs Defence Minister

New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the military crash incident in Tamil Nadu Coonoor, that was carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others. Defence Minister also visited CDS Rawat residence in the national capital after he was informed about the incident.

According to the sources, ANI reported that 13 of the 14 personnel involved in the CDS chopper crash have been confirmed dead. General Rawat was on his way from the Sulur IAF Station to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington in Coonoor when the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter in which he was travelling crashed in a forested area in the Nilgiris district around 12:20 pm. He was accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B Sai Teja, Havaldar Satpal and the crew members including pilots.

IAF has initiated an investigation on the incident and tri services enquiry has been ordered, with Air Marshal to lead the Probe. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Parliament on the incident tomorrow and not today as speculated before.