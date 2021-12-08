Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: An encounter is currently underway between security forces and terrorists at the Check Cholan area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted that an encounter has started at Check Cholan area of Shopian and the police and security forces are on the job.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, a joint team of police and the Indian Army carried out a search operation in the area after getting information about the movement of militants. The militants opened fire at the search party to which they retaliated.

Earlier on Sunday, security forces had arrested two terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba from Shopian district. The forces also recovered Rs 2.9 lakh rupees arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, two Chinese hand grenades and eight pistol rounds.