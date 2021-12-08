Kangana Ranaut shared her look from ‘Tejas’, film to be released in October 2022

The film ‘Tejas’, starring Kangana Ranaut, has been making waves since it was first announced. It is planned to hit theatres on October 5, 2022. Kangana Ranaut portrays the role of Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill in the film. It will be released in theatres next Dussehra in honour of the armed services.

The much-anticipated film is supposed to inspire and make one proud of our courageous soldiers as they confront several hardships in order to keep our country safe.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, the actress wrote, ‘Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022’.

The film is RSVP Movies’ second film about the military forces, following ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike,’ written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

On the other hand, Kangana will also star in films such as ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’, and others.