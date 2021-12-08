Rawat mourned by the President, PM and the all parliamentarians

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others expressed their grief and condolences over the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, on Wedenesday. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife were among 13 killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, and sole survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is being treated for 90 per cent burn injuries.

‘I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family’, the President tweeted.

‘I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families’, tweeted PM Modi. ‘General Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti’, he added saying that India will never forget his exceptional service.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolances and extended his prayers to Group Captain Varun Singh for faster recovery.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh posted- ‘Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country’.

‘I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force tweeted confirming the death of General and his wife along with 11 others in the chopper crash. ‘With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.

A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including northern and eastern commands. He took charge as the first and only Chief of Defence Staff on January 1, 2020. IAF has initiated an investigation on the incident and tri services enquiry has been ordered, with Air Marshal to lead the Probe.