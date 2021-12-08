DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesNewsNewsEntertainmentMobile Apps

Real-life hero: Prabhas donates 1crore for flood victims in AP

Dec 8, 2021, 06:55 am IST

Actor Prabhas stated on Tuesday that he has contributed Rs. 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to help individuals impacted by the state’s severe rains. The rains have wreaked havoc in numerous regions of the state over the previous two weeks. The state is experiencing significant rainfall for the second time in a short period of time.

Telugu actors Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu also donated Rs 25 lakh to the CM relief fund last week.

Making the contribution, Chiranjeevi tweeted, ‘Pained by the widespread devastation and havoc caused by floods and torrential rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of ?25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works’. Mahesh Babu, who offered a donation of the same amount, also asked others to step up and assist in this time of need.

Heavy rains caused floods in areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in recent weeks owing to a depression over the Bay of Bengal, killing at least 40 people.

