Real-life hero: Prabhas donates 1crore for flood victims in AP

Actor Prabhas stated on Tuesday that he has contributed Rs. 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to help individuals impacted by the state’s severe rains. The rains have wreaked havoc in numerous regions of the state over the previous two weeks. The state is experiencing significant rainfall for the second time in a short period of time.

Telugu actors Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu also donated Rs 25 lakh to the CM relief fund last week.

Making the contribution, Chiranjeevi tweeted, ‘Pained by the widespread devastation and havoc caused by floods and torrential rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of ?25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works’. Mahesh Babu, who offered a donation of the same amount, also asked others to step up and assist in this time of need.

Pained by the wide spread devastation & havoc caused by floods & torrential Rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM pic.twitter.com/cn0VImFYGJ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 1, 2021

Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh, I am contributing 25 lakhs as a small step to aid in their recovery. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 1, 2021

Heavy rains caused floods in areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in recent weeks owing to a depression over the Bay of Bengal, killing at least 40 people.