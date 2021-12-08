Realme GT 2 Pro Official Announcement all set for December 9

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be officially announced on December 9th, the Chinese manufacturer posted on Weibo on Tuesday. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which was introduced earlier this month, has already been confirmed to power the forthcoming Realme phone. It’s also said to be the company’s ‘first-ever ultra-premium flagship,’ which could be geared to compete with top-end Xiaomi devices. However, the announcement may not divulge all of the facts regarding the Realme GT 2 Pro and may only provide a sneak peek at its features ahead of its official launch.

Realme teased the announcement date of the Realme GT 2 Pro on Weibo with a teaser. The teaser doesn’t reveals much about the launch plans, however CEO VP Madhav Sheth previously hinted that a December announcement was in the works.