Army Chopper crash: Critical equipment of Mi-17V5 recovered from accident spot

Nilgiris: The Indian Air Force (IAF) officials reported that they recovered a critical equipment of the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday.

The Flight Data Recorder and the Cockpit Voice Recorder of the chopper have been recovered from the site, reported ANI. The Defence minister had informed the Parliament that a tri-service inquiry has been ordered on the military helicopter crash incident that claimed the lives of 13 people including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. The investigation will be led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh.

Meanwhile, the vehicle carrying mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others, who died in the IAF chopper crash, left for Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre. General Rawat was travelling from Sulur to Wellington when his helicopter crashed near Coonoor.