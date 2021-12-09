Army Chopper crash: Severity of crash causes difficulty in accurate identification of mortal remains

New Delhi: The Indian Army said on Thursday that it is taking all possible measures for the identification considering the sensitivities and emotional well-being of the loved ones. Measures are taken despite the difficulty in accurate identification of mortal remains of the personnel who lost their lives due to the severity of the tragic Chopper crash which took place near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday.

‘Close family members of all the deceased personnel are arriving at Delhi. All necessary assistance and support are being provided, the official statement of Indian Army read. ‘The assistance of close family members for positive identification will be taken in addition to scientific measures. Mortal remains will be released to the next of Kin only after a positive identification’, it added. Army further informed that the details will be updated in due course of time.

Appropriate military rites of all personnel will be ensured in consultation with close relatives once the process of positive identification is completed, they added. Meanwhile, the vehicle carrying mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others, who died in the IAF chopper crash, left for Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre. General Rawat was travelling from Sulur to Wellington when his helicopter crashed near Coonoor.