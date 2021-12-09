Chandrayaan-3 in advanced stage, aims to launch in 2022- 2023 financial year: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that Chandrayaan-3 is in an advanced stage of realisation and it is targeted to be launched in the second quarter of the financial year 2022-2023. The minister was answering to a question asked by Samajwadi Party leader Rewati Raman Singh.

‘Chandrayaan-3 is targeted to be launched in the second quarter of the financial year 2022-2023. Integrated Sensors and Navigation performance test on the Lander have been completed and other tests are in progress’, the Minister said in a written reply. He added that all the systems in both Propulsion Module and Rover Module have been realized, integrated and tested. Singh further informed that all the identified tests will be completed before the launch of Chandrayaan-3. In the Lander Module, Singh said that most of the systems have been realised and tests are under progress.

In a written reply to a separate question, Singh said that the government currently has no proposal to send a manned mission to the Moon and any proposal for the same would be considered after the launch of the Gaganyaan programme, which will be India’s first manned space mission.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) conceived Chandrayaan-3 after it failed to soft-land Vikram (lander) on the lunar surface while it still has a fully operational orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 going around the Moon. Therefore, unlike the previous mission, which carried an orbiter, lander and rover, Chandrayaan-3 will only carry a lander and rover along with a propulsion module that will carry the fuel for various manoeuvres needed to navigate the landing module after its launch.