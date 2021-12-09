Dig out the dumps! Woman scavenges huge amount of food from dumpsters to feed her community; Watch viral video

We guiltlessly leave out the fruits that are a bit rotten or rotis that look a bit stale, reaching our hands for the best in the kitchen. But have we ever given a thought that the food we waste everyday could have satisfied some empty stomachs craving for them? This idea has been brought to practice by a woman, and her video has gone viral on social media.

The video was posted on Reddit handle r/Damnthatsintresting. In the 3:30 sec clip, the woman can be seen jumping into big dumpsters and looking for food, she takes this food home, cleans it and shares it with her community, who look more than happy to be provided with the meal of the day. The amount of food that this lady finds in the dumpsters is appallingly huge, from multiples packets of cherries to dozens of over ripe bananas and even a whole bunch of potatoes. Are you talking about hygiene now? The lady washes and separates good and bad food before cooking or storing them.

From the comment section, it is getting clear that these dumpsters are probably placed near big corporations or malls that have a habit of throwing away large quantities of food as they start getting even a little bad. Most unfortunate thing is that this practice is very common, as revealed by employees or big corporations or food chains, who agree to have thrown away similar quantities of food into garbage bins.

