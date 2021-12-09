Genelia to make acting comeback in Riteish’s directorial debut ‘Ved’

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is slated to make his directorial debut with a Marathi film titled ‘Ved’. The actor took to his social media handle to reveal the first look poster of the film. Ved will also star Riteish Deshmukh’s wife, actress Genelia Deshmukh and Jiya Shankar.

Sharing the poster, Riteish added on Twitter, ‘After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first Marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness. ??? (Madness)’.

As soon as the post was shared, fans flocked down to the comment section and dropped love and wishes along with sharing their excitement to see Genelia coming back onscreen. Celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan also showered the actor with good wishes, saying ‘Fantastic news, all the best lil brother!

On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh has earlier produced several Marathi films including ‘Balak Palak’, ‘Lai Bhaari’, and ‘Faster Fene’. He made his acting debut in Marathi film with Nishikant Kamat’s ‘Lai Bhaari’ (2014). Ved will be released on August 12, 2022, with music by Ajay-Atul.