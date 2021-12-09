Getting ready for the next battle; Neeraj Chopra has begun his off-season training

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has begun his preparation for the upcoming 2022 World Athletics Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. The 23-year-old has started his 90-day off-season training at one of the best training and competition grounds in the world.

The 90 day camp that ends on March 4, 2022 will aid Neeraj in his preparations for the grueling season ahead, which includes the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the World Championships in Oregon, and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Coach Klaus Bartonietz is also accompanying Neeraj Chopra on his trip. approved a The proposal allowing Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to visit the United States of America was approved by Sports Authority of India on Friday. Due to the new COVID-19 strain in South Africa, the initial plan to base the javelin thrower in Potchefstroom was cancelled.