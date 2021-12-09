HC stays DJB defamation case proceedings

The trial court proceedings in a criminal defamation complaint filed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and its vice-chairman Raghav Chadha against Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and three other party officials were put on hold by the Delhi high court. Chadha has filed a complaint against BJP leaders for referring to the institution as the ‘Dalali Jal Board’ and alleging a 26,000-crore fraud.

Justice Manoj Ohri issued notice to Chadha and DJB on a challenge by BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who is also listed in the summons issued to him on the defamation charge. His petition argues that the statements in question are not defamatory because no personal claims against the complainants have been made.

The court will hear the matter on 16th March 2022.