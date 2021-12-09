Healthy McDonalds! The implausible combo comes true!

People have started to consciously switch to a healthy diet and lifestyle in the post pandemic era, causing a surge in demand for healthy food across the globe. The trend has even brought changes into the junk food giant Mc Donalds’ menu, resulting in addition of nutritious options which can be opted as additions to their ‘Happy Meal’, for the first time.

As per the new menu, the usual sides such as French Fries or Nuggets are replaced with an array of healthy options. A fruit bowl containing pineapple tidbits is one such addition to the McDonald’s menu in North and East India. In drinks, customers can choose between Apple juice and Chocolate Milkshake. The apple juice is 100% fruit-based and does not contain any added sugar. The chocolate milkshake is also prepared with low-fat milk and is enriched with calcium and protein.

‘Through the introduction of Fruit bowl, 100% fruit-based juice drink and Calcium & Protein enriched Milkshake in our Happy Meal menu, we are offering food and beverages choices that will enhance the feel-good, delicious experience of our Happy Meal customers. We continue to make steady progress on our food journey and create positive and meaningful changes so parents can feel good about our Happy Meals’, Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer, McDonald’s India – North and East said.