Omicron: Britain imposes stricter Covid-19 restrictions

London: British government has imposed stricter Covid-19 restrictions in the country. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked people to work from home, wear masks in public places and use vaccine passes for visiting nightclubs and venues with large crowds. The new restrictions were imposed to prevent the spread of Omicron Covid-19 variant.

British government had in July lifted most of the Covid-19 restrictions. As per the health authorities in the country, 89% of people aged 12 and over have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81% have received both doses. More than 37% have received booster of third dose of vaccine.

Also Read; Final moments of chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat before it crashed: Video

Meanwhile, 51,342 new Covid-19 cases along with 161 deaths were reported in the country on Wednesday. Thus the overall infection tally reached at 10,610,958 and the death toll is at 145,987.