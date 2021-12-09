Omicron: European country to impose restrictions

Copenhagen: Denmark will reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions to contain the spread of the Omicron Variant. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced this.

The government has decided to close all primary schools from December 15. Restaurants and bars will be closed from midnight on Friday. The government also urged all to cancel social gatherings.

As per reports, the new Omicron variant has spread across Denmark. Until now 390 cases of Omicron have been reported from Denmark.