Sole survivor Group Captain Varun Singh suffered 45% burn injuries, vitals stable

Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor of the IAF helicopter crash on Wednesday, has suffered 45 per cent burn injuries and is being treated. According to the doctors, his condition is critical, although his vital signs are stable. A request to transfer him from Wellington’s Military Hospital to Bengaluru’s Air Force Command Hospital is being considered.

Speaking in Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated, ‘Group Captain Varun Singh is on life support in the Military Hospital at Wellington and all efforts are being made to save his life’.

India’s third-highest peacetime gallantry award, the Shaurya Chakra was bestowed to then Wing Commander Varun Singh, a pilot in a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Squadron, on August 15 this year for his act of outstanding courage.

Wing Commander Varun Singh, according to a statement released by the Defence Ministry, was flying a system check sortie in LCA, away from the parent base, on October 12, 2020, following extensive rectification of the Flight Control System (FCS) and pressurisation system (life support environment control system). At a high altitude during the mission, the cockpit pressurisation failed.

‘He correctly identified the failure and initiated a descent to lower altitude for landing. While descending, the Flight Control System failed and led to total loss of control of the aircraft. This was an unprecedented catastrophic failure that had never occurred’, the Defence Ministry statement had said.

While in normal attitude, the aircraft pitched up and down violently, reaching G limits. Wing Commander Varun Singh exhibited remarkable coolness and restored control of the aircraft while being under great physical and emotional stress in a life-threatening scenario, demonstrating exceptional flying proficiency.

Soon after, at a height of roughly 10,000 feet, the aircraft lost control again, with severe manoeuvring and uncontrollable tilting. The pilot was free to ditch the aircraft in such a situation. In the face of a possible life threat, he demonstrated great courage and expertise in safely landing the fighter aircraft.

The pilot went above and beyond the call of duty by landing the plane with calculated risks. This enabled for a precise examination of the defect on the fighter, as well as the implementation of preventative steps to avoid recurrence.

‘Due to his high order of professionalism, composure and quick decision making, even at the peril of his life, he not only averted the loss of an LCA but also safeguarded civilian property and population on the ground’, the statement further said.