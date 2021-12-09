Trailer of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR released’

Hyderabad: The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram)’ released. The multi-lingual period film set in 1920s is based on the life of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad.

Ram Charan plays the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson also play crucial roles in the film.

RRR is bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film made in a budget of Rs 450 crore will hit the theaters on January 7,2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.